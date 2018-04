FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is behind bars Wednesday, charged with striking and killing a man with his vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Twenty-five-year old Kenyatta Lawrence of Tallahassee is charged with the crime.

The incident happened back in October 2016.

The accident was near Northwest 31st Avenue and Prospect Road in Fort Lauderdale.

