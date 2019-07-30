Man charged in fatal North Miami Beach ATM shooting turns down plea deals

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of fatally shooting another man at an ATM in North Miami Beach turned down two plea deals in court on Tuesday.

Marcine Hill was 17 when he was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in 2017.

According to police, Hill robbed 26-year-old Dillon Steve at the Bank of America in the area of Northeast 163rd Street and 12th Avenue on Nov. 1, 2017.

He was identified as the man caught on ATM surveillance footage firing shots at Steve, that ended up killing him.

In court on Tuesday Steve’s family was present as Hill turned down a plea deal offering 25 years behind bars with 10 years of probation.

He was also offered another deal of 30 years in prison without probation, which he also turned down.

Hill’s case is set to go to trail on Oct. 21.

Since he was a minor at the time of the crime, Hill is not eligible for the death penalty.

If convicted, he could face life in prison.

