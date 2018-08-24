DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida man is facing some serious charges after he was caught on surveillance video punching and pistol-whipping a man at a convenience store in Davie.

According to Davie Police, Robert Gonzalez and Roy Diesfeld had been involved in an ongoing dispute when they started throwing punches at the A to Z Food & Beverage store, located at 13080 State Road 84, Sunday.

The footage shows Gonzalez using a gun to hit Diesfeld repeatedly before taking off from the scene. The video goes on to show blood gushing from the victim’s head after he was beaten.

Police were able to track down and take Gonzalez into custody.

He is facing a slew of charges, including aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

