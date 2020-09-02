Man charged after fatal shooting at West Miami-Dade strip mall

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was put behind bars after a fatal strip mall shooting in West Miami-Dade.

The shooting took place in the parking lot along Southwest Eighth Street and 107th Avenue, Thursday.

Officials said an argument led to gunfire.

The 38-year-old victim was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Guillermo Figueroa, 26, turned himself in to police custody Tuesday.

He faces charges of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

Figueroa is being held with no bond.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.