DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An arrest has been made in an alleged armed kidnapping out of Broward County.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies took Max Carias-Carrilo into custody.

He was accused of assaulting a woman in Deerfield Beach and kidnapping her two children on Aug. 27.

An AMBER Alert was issued the following morning and hours later, the children were found safe.

Carias-Carrilo is now facing two counts of armed kidnapping and one count of aggravated battery with a weapon.

