Man caught tampering with surveillance cameras at Miami Beach synagogue

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man has been caught on video tampering with surveillance cameras at a Miami Beach synagogue.

Officials said the subject, identified as Paul Bodner, was caught on surveillance video walking around Temple Moses, located on the 1200 block of Normandy Drive, at around 11:15 p.m., March 1.

Bodner can then be seen on video tampering with surveillance cameras installed throughout the temple.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

