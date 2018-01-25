Man caught stealing package off porch in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief was caught on camera snatching a package off the front porch of a North Miami home.

Surveillance video shows an SUV pulling up to the house on Northeast 139th Street and 17th Avenue, Wednesday.

A man jumped out of the car and stole the package from the front porch while a boy in the passenger seat appeared to serve as a lookout.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

