Man caught on video using hateful words after being asked to wear mask at Miami Beach Publix

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A shopper delivered a menacing message after he was told he had to wear a mask at a Miami Beach Publix.

The man in the Publix at 1045 Dade Blvd. yelled, “You [expletive] are gonna get your [expletive] arrested and [expletive] executed for terrorism. [expletive] you. Get away.”

The toxic encounter happened last Sunday after the man was told to wear a mask by an employee.

“You’re a terrorist! There’s no pandemic!” the disgruntled shopper yelled.

His entire tantrum was caught on a body cam video.

He said, “I have a right to buy food without being forced to participate in a fake, global, false flag pandemic.”

The employee said, “Excuse me, you need to wear a mask. Do you understand that?”

Shoppers that were shown the video were appalled by the man’s behavior.

One shopper said, “Just disgusting. I don’t know who he thinks he is.”

Another said, “It’s unbelievable. There’s no words to describe it. People are overreacting.”

This comes as Miami Beach continues to be a hot spot for coronavirus cases.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said, “The frustration is understandable, but it is so important that we try to adhere to these instructions. Every one of them comes from doctors and health professionals who have told us this is the best way to reduce the spread of the disease and save lives.”

The man in question was not cited or arrested.

