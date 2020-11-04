Man caught on video taking family’s dog from in front of NW Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video taking a family’s dog from the front yard of their Northwest Miami-Dade home.

Amelia White and her family are heartbroken after their dog of nearly 10 years was taken Monday afternoon along the 2100 block of Northwest 48th Street.

“This is a dog that I’ve had for nine years,” White said. “I usually let her out to walk and to use the bathroom. I went into the house, sat down and a few minutes later, I came outside, and she was gone.”

Surveillance video shows a man walking onto her driveway, and in broad daylight, he picks up the pup and walks off.

“I was shocked,” White said. “I was like, ‘This person just came out of nowhere and took the dog and didn’t even knock on the door to see if that was our dog.'”

She added that her dog, Barbie, was a member of the family.

“I have three girls, and she grew up with all three of my girls,” White said.

White’s eldest daughter, Aaliyah, was 7 years old when they got Barbie. She said she can’t believe her dog is actually gone.​

“I was sad,” she said. “It was a sibling to me.”

White and her family live near a busy road, so she said if the man who took Barbie thought she was lost or in danger, the family won’t be upset.

They’re just asking him to return Barbie to her home.

“Please bring her back,” White said. “She’s not a stray. She’s our dog. If she comes back and he could ring the doorbell and leave, it doesn’t even matter. I just want her back.”​

It remains unclear why the man took the dog.

If you have any information on the dog’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.