COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are searching for a porch pirate who was caught on surveillance video stealing three packages from a Coconut Grove home.

The doorbell camera footage shows the subject, seen wearing a red polo shirt, walking up to the front doorstep of the house, located in West Coconut Grove, early Friday morning.

The thief is then seen walking away with the packages, getting into a dark colored pickup truck and driving off.

No one was home at the time.

The victim said there were several Christmas gifts valued at over $100 inside the boxes.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

