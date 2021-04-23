Man caught on video stealing pricey teddy bear outside Coral Gables restaurant

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a man stealing a pricey teddy bear from a Coral Gables restaurant.

In the video, the man is seen grabbing a red jumbo bear from The Gramercy along Miracle Mile, Thursday.

The bear is one of several that are being auctioned off for $500 as part of the restaurant’s Bears in Chairs fundraiser.

They are typically seated outside the business.

If you have any information on this theft, call police.

