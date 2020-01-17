Man caught on video attacking Fort Lauderdale cop appears in court

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who could be seen on cellphone video punching an officer in the face and throwing her against a fence before apparently choking her in Fort Lauderdale appeared in court.

Marcelas Jones, 29, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident, resisting arrest with violence and aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer.

He faced a judge on Friday morning and was ordered to be held on a $25,200 bond.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the altercation between Jones and the officer occurred at 2225 NW 19th St., Thursday afternoon after he attempted to flee the scene of an incident.

Video taken by a witness shows the officer trying to detain Jones before he appears to punch her with his right fist and attempt to punch her again with his left fist.

He is then seen getting into a bouncing fighter’s stance and squaring up against the officer.

The officer is seen deploying her Taser towards Jones who then pins her against a fence while choking her.

Here’s more video from when a Fort Lauderdale Policewoman was attacked by a man accused of trying to leave the scene of an accident. She’s okay. He’s being charged w/aggravated battery on and officer and resisting arrest w/violence. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/yJ0n2cfANr — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) January 17, 2020

Officials said the officer suffered minor injuries during the altercation and is expected to be OK.

