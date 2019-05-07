Man caught on surveillance video leaving kittens behind dumpster in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (WSVN) – Newly-released surveillance video showed a man leaving a brown paper bag filled with three kittens behind a restaurant’s dumpster in Lake Worth.

The 5-week-old kittens were later found on Thursday by an employee of the restaurant, located along the 6100 block of Jog Road.

They were later taken to a shelter.

Police said the kittens were found in good condition.

Investigators are looking for the man that left the kittens behind the restaurant.

