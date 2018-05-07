Man caught on surveillance video allegedly stealing boat trailer in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been caught on surveillance video reportedly stealing a boat trailer in North Miami, Friday.

The surveillance footage sent in by a 7News viewer shows the subject hooking up the boat trailer to a Chevy pickup truck before driving off with it.

The trailer, which was taken from a warehouse near Northeast 125th Street and 13th Avenue, is said to be worth about $10,000.

The boat trailer owner wants this person caught.

If you have any information on this subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

