Man caught on surveillance breaking into cars in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a burglar caught on camera ransacking cars in Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the vehicles targeted were parked in the Monte Carlo community near the intersection of North Palm Avenue and Johnson Street back on March 10.

Can you identify this vehicle burglar who was caught on camera in the Monte Carlo community (NW 100 Ave & NW 10 St)? He was spotted looking into multiple cars in the area, before entering the victim’s unlocked vehicle. Contact 954-431-2200 w/ any information. (Case # 2019-14149) pic.twitter.com/3ur8mwWB7K — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) March 21, 2019

Officials said the man looked into several cars before successfully breaking into one that was left unlocked.

If you have any information on these burglaries, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.