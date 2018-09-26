Man caught on camera using fraudulent credit cards in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are searching for a man caught on camera using fraudulent credit cards.

Police said the man bought 31 air conditioning units at a Master Air Depot Supply near Southwest 16th Street and 27th Avenue, back in June.

The scammer allegedly used phony credit cards to rack up a bill of nearly $24,000.

If you have any information on this subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.