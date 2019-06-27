Man caught on camera trying to break into 3 Wilton Manors businesses

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - Surveillance cameras were rolling the moment a man tried to break into three businesses in Wilton Manors.

Wilton Manors Police responded to the scene after the man targeted To The Moon Marketplace, New York Grilled Cheese Co. and an adult store near Northeast 22nd Street and Wilton Drive, around 3 a.m., Thursday.

The man could be seen in the video failing to enter the first two businesses before smashing the window of the adult store with a concrete block.

Police said the suspect got away with cash and merchandise from the store.

The doors and windows of all three businesses were damaged.

Antonio Dumas, owner of To The Moon, said he is grateful the damage wasn’t worse.

“In my view, it’s better than a bullet in my chest. I can replace the door, I can replace whatever they took,” said Dumas. “They didn’t take any of the candy, which is the best part of the store, but I can’t replace my life, so I look at it that way.”

No injuries were reported.

