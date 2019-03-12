Man caught on camera taking boxes of grass from Miami Shores home

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras were rolling when a man stole three boxes from outside a Miami Shores home.

Miami Shores Police said the man put the boxes in the trunk of his car, around 2:30 a.m., on March 1, and fled the scene.

The three boxes were said to contain 16 trays of grass.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.