Man caught on camera swiping cell phone from Publix store manager

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for a crook caught on camera snatching a man’s cellphone outside of a Publix in Hollywood.

According to officials, the suspect swiped the phone out of the store manager’s hands before running off.

It happened last month at the Publix along Sheridan Street, near South Federal Highway.

That same suspect was later seen on surveillance video inside a nearby McDonald’s without a shirt on.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

