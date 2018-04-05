MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who, they said, snatched a book bag containing an iPad at a McDonald’s in Miami.

Surveillance cameras captured the Feb. 3 theft at the fast food restaurant, located along Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 82nd Street.

The footage shows the victim leaving the bag with his iPad at his table to go order, then later returning to the table to find his belongings gone.

Video from another camera showed the thief taking off with the valuables.

Detectives said the subject is between 25 and 30 years old, stands between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs between 150 and 160 pounds,

He was last seen wearing a dark colored hat with yellow wording, a gray T-shirt with white wording, gray cargo shorts and dark-colored shoes.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

