Man caught on camera swinging baseball bat during argument in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was caught on video swinging a baseball bat during an argument in Hialeah.

A witness, who did not want to be identified, shot the cellphone video Wednesday evening along West Okeechobee Road and Northwest 98th Street.

The woman who shot the video said she didn’t know what the argument was about.

“The other guy coming with a bat and tried to hit him,” she said.

However, the video’s audio suggests the suspect felt disrespected by a delivery man.

In the video, the man who appears to be the suspect can be heard saying, “I honked at him and he stopped the car so I can hit him. You don’t do that. It’s very disrespectful.”

The victim is then heard saying, “Nothing happened. I was delivering food and this guy and his girlfriend keeps saying I hit his car, and he came out with a bat. I didn’t do anything.”

The cousin of the witness, who also did not want to be identified, said the argument could have easily been solved with words.

“I think that they should just talk about it without any violence,” she said. “People are really messed up. They just want to handle things with violence and they forget about the communication.”

7News reached out to Hialeah Police for a report but never heard back.

Residents said police were in the area responding to the scene, but the bat-wielding man managed to get away.

