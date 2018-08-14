Man caught on camera stealing pit bull puppy from Davie home

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A devastated pet owner in Davie is hoping police are able to find the man who, they said, broke into his home and stole his 8-month-old pit bull.

Fliers in his hands, Terrell Harris said he is heartbroken after the thief walked out with his pet dog Stella, Thursday.

“What was taken was my heart,” he said. “That’s my dog.”

Surveillance video shows the black and white puppy walking out on a leash with the thief.

“This is my love, man. I’ll do whatever I have to do to get my dog back,” said Harris. “This is a part of my family.”

Harris said Stella walked out willingly with the perpetrator because she is friendly and loving.

“Since my dog has been missing, since Thursday, I haven’t been sleeping, I haven’t been eating, I haven’t been doing any of those things,” he said. “For somebody to do this, to take my dog, I’d lose my own life for my dog.”

According to Davie Police, the subject was first seen driving an older model gold Chevrolet Impala in the neighborhood, along the 4700 block of 66th Court, on Aug. 7.

Surveillance video shows the thief pulling into Harris’ home, getting out of the Impala and looking around. He is then seen stealing mail from the mailbox.

Two days later, police said, the same man returned to Harris’ home and broke in.

“In the video you could see he’s playing with the devices until he unlocks both [the front door’s] locks,” said Harris.

While wearing what looks like a fluorescent work vest, the subject took what Harris said he loves the most: his Stella.

“Like somebody taking your heart away from you, man. Somebody’s taking something and sticking you in your heart with it,” he said. “Something that you love, something that you’re attached to. I can’t describe the feeling, man. Unbearable, bro, something I’d give my life for. That’s what I’m telling you.”

Stella has a mole on the left side of her nose. She has a blue/gray left eye and a blue/white right eye. She weighs approximately 83 pounds.

Investigators described the suspect as a thin male with his hair tied in a “man bun.”

Anyone with information on Stella’s whereabouts or the identity of the suspect is urged to call the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200, or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477). Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward. Harris is offering an additional $1,000 reward.

