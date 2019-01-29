Man caught on camera stealing packages from SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family in Southwest Miami-Dade spoke exclusively to 7News after a porch pirate stole packages from their home.

The family said the theft took place at the home off Southwest 64th Court, back in mid January.

“Completely violated. We all see the clips on the news, and then to have it happen to yourself…,” said one of the victims, who did not want to be identified.

Surveillance cameras captured a blue Chevrolet Cobalt coupe with two occupants as it pulled up to the home.

A man can then be seen in the video exiting the vehicle and running up to the porch before taking off with two packages.

“Honestly, the reason why we kind of found out about it was my wife was having surgery, and her sister kept calling me,” said the victim’s husband. “‘I sent flowers, I sent flowers. Did you get them?'”

But his wife never got the flowers.

A package containing a Roomba vacuum cleaner was also stolen off the front porch.

“When it’s something so sentimental and thoughtful, when you’re going through a tough time, that kind of just compounds it,” she said.

The couple turned to their doorbell camera in hopes they could find a culprit.

They now hope the clear image of the man and getaway vehicle will help solve the case.

“I hope we can certainly catch him. I hope we can put a stop to this, and I hope we can make our neighborhood a little bit safer,” the wife said.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

