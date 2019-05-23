Man caught on camera stealing package from Pembroke Pines porch

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video caught a man stealing a package from the front porch of a Pembroke Pines home.

The man could be seen walking up to the door of a home in the Encantada community, located in the area of Southwest Seventh Street and 186th Avenue, on Monday.

A Ring doorbell camera caught the man picking up the package before running back to his red Mercury Villager with a Florida tag of ICSZ07. The vehicle also has a missing front left hubcap.

Officials believe the man is connected to other package thefts throughout Pembroke Pines.

The thief was last seen wearing cargo shorts, a black T-shirt and white sneakers.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

