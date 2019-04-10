Man caught on camera stealing package from Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on camera taking a package from a Miami home.

A doorbell surveillance camera captured the man walking up to the home near Southwest 32nd Avenue and 12th Street, at 4:12 p.m., Tuesday.

The man could then be seen in the video swiping the package and fleeing.

Police said the package contained $60 worth of clothing.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

