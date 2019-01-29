Man caught on camera stealing lawn equipment in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was caught on camera stealing lawn equipment from out of an unlocked trailer in Miami Gardens.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon near the 1800 block of Northwest Eighth Court.

The trailer was parked in front of a customer’s yard when surveillance video shows another car pulling up and parking behind it.

The driver is seen getting out, opening the trailer and taking several pieces of equipment from it before driving off.

Gregory Colden, the owner of the landscaping company, said it was the employee’s first day working on his own.

“When he found out what was happening he was totally shocked. He was very concerned and saddened because it was his first day, his first day taking the truck out. I normally go out with him, but he’s a very good worker, so I figured, you know what? Let me allow him the opportunity to let him go ahead and do some things on his own, and sure enough, they quickly got about $2,000 worth of equipment.”

Colden told 7News that his employee had gone to do some work, and when he came out, the equipment was gone.

“He realized the back of the trailer was open, and that’s when he knew something was wrong,” he said.

Colden said a commercial weed eater, a commercial edger, a commercial hedge trimmer and a chainsaw were all taken from the trailer.

While he’s not sure he’ll get the equipment back, Colden hopes at least some justice will be served.

“I would like the individual to be apprehended. I mean, there’s no reason that you should take anybody’s stuff,” said Colden. “If I took something from somebody, there’s consequences to it. You go to jail. Unfortunately, that’s the route he chose.”

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.