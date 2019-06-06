Man caught on camera stealing from Caja Caliente food truck in Wynwood

MIAMI (WSVN) - The owner of a popular food venue in Wynwood is reaching out to the public for help in finding a man who burglarized her food truck.

Caja Caliente, a hot spot for Mexican food in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 27th Street, was burglarized just before 4:30 a.m., Thursday.

Surveillance cameras captured the man wearing a floppy hat making his way around the food truck. At one point, the burglar sees the camera and reaches out to it before knocking it down.

The owner of the family-owned business, Monica Leon, said the man broke in through the back of the shop, hit the freezer in the patio area behind the shop before making his way into the parked truck.

He took off with three iPads and two cash boxes from the taco shop and a spare key to the victim’s house.

“It feels like an invasion of privacy. It feels terrible. What hurts the most, I think, it’s someone that knew what we had inside and knew the business. He knew exactly what he was going for, and I think that’s what bothers us the most.”

The total damages is estimated to be $15,000.

The popular food spot usually opens at 11 a.m., but the owner said without the cash boxes and iPads, she can’t open her doors to customers.

If you have any information on this food truck burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.