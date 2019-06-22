Man caught on camera stealing cellphones at Oakland Park laundromat

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras caught the moment a man swiped two cellphones at a laundromat in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office said the man stole an iPhone and another phone used to process payments at Joe’s Coin Laundry near Northeast 38th Street and Third Avenue, around 3:30 p.m., on June 16.

The man could be seen in the video casually walking around inside the laundromat before going into the employee area where the phones were located.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

