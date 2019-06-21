Man caught on camera stealing car in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras were rolling the moment a crook stole a vehicle in Miami.

Miami Police said the man stole a black 2018 Infiniti Q50 sedan parked in the driveway of a home near Northwest 46th Street and First Avenue, around 3:30 a.m., Monday.

The man could be seen in the video walking up to the vehicle and lowering the windows from outside the car with an unknown device.

He could then be seen in the video reaching into the car and taking something from inside the vehicle before walking away from the scene.

Surveillance video footage showed the man returning moments later and taking off with the car.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.