Man caught on camera stealing bag out of car in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the man caught on camera stealing a bag out of a car in Miami.
The theft occurred on Feb. 27 in the area of Northwest 24th Street and 2nd Avenue.
Surveillance video shows two men around the car taking a picture.
After the picture was taken, one of the men can be seen walking towards the back window of the car and grabbing a bag inside before taking off.
If you have any information on this car theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.
