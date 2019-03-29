Man caught on camera stealing bag out of car in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the man caught on camera stealing a bag out of a car in Miami.

The theft occurred on Feb. 27 in the area of Northwest 24th Street and 2nd Avenue.

Surveillance video shows two men around the car taking a picture.

After the picture was taken, one of the men can be seen walking towards the back window of the car and grabbing a bag inside before taking off.

Our detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 196 N.W. 24 Street. Approximately $1,860.00 worth of property was stolen. If you recognize the subjects depicted in the video down below, please contact @CrimeStopper305. pic.twitter.com/BFBFTtqI1u — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 28, 2019

If you have any information on this car theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

