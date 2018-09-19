Man caught on camera stealing $6,000 worth of Victoria’s Secret goods

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Cameras were rolling as a crook robbed a lingerie store in Pembroke Pines.

Police released surveillance video footage showing a man, they said, stole nearly 80 items from a Victoria’s Secret store at The Shops of Pembroke Gardens, Tuesday.

Officials estimate the stolen goods are valued at nearly $6,000.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

