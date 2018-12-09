Man caught on camera snatching purse at McDonald’s in Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (WSVN) — Dinner at a McDonald’s restaurant turned dangerous for an elderly patron after a man snatched her purse in Okeechobee, Fla.

Cameras were rolling when a man in a white baseball cap and maroon shirt entered the restaurant, Friday.

The man could be seen in the video sneaking up behind the woman and grabbing her purse before making a dash for the door.

The video then showed the victim hot on the man’s trail as he ran back to his car.

Surveillance footage from outside the McDonald’s then showed the woman opening the vehicle’s door before the man reversed the car, knocking her down to the ground as a result.

The man can then be seen in the video taking off and running over the woman in the process, leaving her injured and helpless.

Witnesses rushed to her side in the video, stunned by what just happened.

The victim was later taken to an area hospital for her injuries.

Meanwhile, the search for the ruthless robber continues.

The man is described as standing at 6 feet 2 inches. Police said the subject is either in his late 40s or 50s.

