Man caught on camera snatching jewelry from Hollywood store

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras were rolling when a man posing as a customer snatched jewelry from a Hollywood store.

Hollywood Police said the man requested to see several items at DSH Oakwood Jewelers along Stirling Road and Lakeshore Drive, on Feb. 5.

The man could be seen checking out a few pieces with an employee before bolting from the scene with several items valued at $100,000.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

