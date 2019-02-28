Man caught on camera setting car on fire outside home in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A family in Pembroke Pines spoke exclusively to 7News after a man was caught on camera setting a car on fire outside their home.

Just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, the man was seen on surveillance video outside of their home in the area of Northwest 15th Court and 79th Avenue.

The man wearing a hoodie could be seen walking around the car while pouring gasoline.

Shortly after the car was engulfed in flames as the man took off running to a nearby vehicle.

Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene and are currently investigating.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.