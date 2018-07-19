Man caught on camera robbing Miami pharmacy

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who reportedly robbed a pharmacy in Miami.

Surveillance video footage showed the man trying to force open a cash register at the business along West Flagler Street and Southwest 13th Avenue in May.

After several failed attempts, the man was caught on video grabbing the whole cash register before taking off with it.

Police said there was about $1,000 inside the cash register.

The man police are looking for is described to be a white, Hispanic male and approximately 35 to 45 years old.

If you have any information on this subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

