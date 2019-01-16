Man caught on camera robbing 7-Eleven in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras were rolling when a man pulled a knife on a 7-Eleven clerk while robbing the business in Miami Lakes.

Investigators said the robbery took place near Miami Lakes Drive and Fairway Drive, around 11:53 p.m., on Jan. 2.

The video footage showed the man walking inside the 7-Eleven and pulling a knife on the clerk.

Police said the thief demanded money and cigars before taking off.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

