Man caught on camera pretending to fish before attempting to enter Weston homes

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who attempted to enter homes in the Weston area after pretending to fish at a lake in their backyard.

On April 11, at around 12:30 p.m., officials said a man appeared to be fishing at a lake behind the Coconuts neighborhood community.

Newly released surveillance footage shows the man walking up to one of the houses and trying to make his way inside.

The homeowner said he had noticed the man take a peak into his screened-in patio but it wasn’t until later when he reviewed the camera footage he saw him actually attempt to get inside the home.

The man could be seen continuing to neighboring homes and trying to open at least two other patio doors.

He was last seen wearing a blue, long-sleeved shirt, blue shorts, white socks and gray sneakers.

If you have any information that can help deputies locate this man, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

