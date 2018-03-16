Man caught on camera performing lewd act at Fort Lauderdale hotel

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police are searching for a man who, they said, was involved in a series of suspicious incidents at a local hotel earlier this month.

The man was caught on surveillance video following two women at a hotel, located near Terramar Street and Breakers Avenue.

Officers responded to reports of an unknown man entering the hotel room via the front door.

The same man was also previously caught on camera on March 5 in what appeared to be a lewd and lascivious act at the same hotel.

The subject is described as 25 to 30 years of age, standing approximately six feet tall and weighing about 170 pounds.

If you have any information on this man’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

