Man caught on camera illegally dumping debris in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras were rolling the moment a man dumped debris at an illegal spot in West Miami-Dade.

The man could be seen in the video backing into an area officials call an illegal dumping hot spot.

The alleged dumper left the scene but managed to leave behind evidence.

Enforcement officers from the Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management found a document in the debris with the man’s name and address.

Officials issued him a citation, and later the same day, another car from the man’s home arrived at the illegal dumping site to pick up the debris.

