Man caught on camera buying liquor with stolen credit card in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police need the public’s help to find a man who was caught on camera buying $200 worth of liquor with a stolen credit card at a Northwest Miami-Dade liquor store.

The credit card fraud happened at the Liquor Mart on along Northwest Seventh Avenue and 113th Street on Aug. 22.

According to police, the man got the card after breaking into a parked car in a neighborhood in Miami Shores and stealing a purse.

If you have any information on the crime and recognize the man in the surveillance video, call police.

