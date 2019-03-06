Man caught on camera burglarizing vehicle in Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras were rolling when a man burglarized a vehicle in the driveway of a Plantation home.

The man could be seen in the video getting out of a white SUV at the home along the 200 block of Northwest 75th Terrace, around 1:18 a.m., on Feb. 19.

The video then showed the man rummaging through a BMW SUV and taking something from the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

