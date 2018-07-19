Man caught on camera burglarizing vehicle in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are looking for a man who burglarized a vehicle in Miami.

According to detectives, the victim parked his car around 8 a.m. at a parking lot along Southwest First Street and 12th Avenue in January.

Surveillance video footage then showed a subject entering the vehicle around 3:50 p.m. and making off with a shopping bag.

If you have any information on this car burglar’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.