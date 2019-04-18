Man caught on camera burglarizing NE Miami-Dade home

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video cameras captured the moments just before a thief broke into a Northeast Miami-Dade home.

The homeowner, who did not want to be identified, said he was returning home from dinner when he caught the burglar leaving the property along Northeast 114th Street, around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday.

The victim said he tried to chase after the thief, who fled the scene in a dark gray BMW driven by an unknown woman.

The crook could first be seen in the surveillance video putting on a glove to open a gate to the home’s backyard.

“He’s invading the property,” said the victim. “This is not his property, and putting a glove on one of this hands.”

He could then be seen in the video walking around the home’s pool area before turning the surveillance camera away.

“He turns around, and he comes to the pool area, and he starts looking in the house to see if there’s anybody,” said the victim.

The homeowner said the man ended up smashing a sliding glass door to gain entrance into his home.

On April 12, Port St. Lucie Police put out a flyer with surveillance stills of a man wearing what looks like the same Alaska sweatshirt, light jeans and shoes worn by the crook in Northeast Miami-Dade.

The flyer said the man was behind of a series of eight burglaries and also mentioned a gray or silver BMW as the getaway vehicle used by the man and an unidentified woman.

A similar burglary also took place in Palm City on April 12.

While Port St. Lucie Police have acknowledged the similarities, they also said they could not confirm with certainty that the burglar in both cases is the same man.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department is now working with other involved agencies to determine the subject’s identity.

Meanwhile, the victim in Northeast Miami-Dade said he learned about the other burglaries through social media.

He now hopes this potentially multi-county crook will soon be caught.

“It is really scary. It makes you feel really vulnerable, not only for you but for your whole family,” he said.

The homeowner said the burglar got away with sunglasses and coins.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.