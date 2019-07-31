Man caught on camera burglarizing Miami supermarket

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras were rolling the moment a man burglarized a supermarket in Miami.

Miami Police said the burglar broke in through the roof of the Bravo Food Market along Northwest Second Avenue and 67th Street, around 3 a.m., Wednesday.

The man could be seen in the video balancing on a door before dropping to the ground inside the store.

Surveillance video footage then showed the man walking down an aisle towards the cash register while using his shirt to cover his face.

The man could then be seen in the video using a shopping cart he pushed over to its side to climb out of the store.

The crook reportedly managed to take off with cigarettes and cash.

An employee told 7News off camera that they believe the same man has broken into the store through the roof several times in the last six months.

It remains unclear what he used to break in.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

