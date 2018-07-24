Man caught on camera being kicked by Miami officer accepts plea deal

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man kicked in the head as he was being detained by Miami Police has accepted a plea deal in his case to avoid trial.

Cellphone video captured 31-year-old David Suazo’s arrest in May for grand theft inside a housing complex near Northwest Eighth Street and Seventh Avenue.

After fleeing from police and driving with a suspended license, video footage showed Suazo being kicked in the head by Officer Mario Figueroa while already on the ground during the takedown.

Suazo’s attorney said his client plans on taking legal action.

“My client is gonna participate as a victim in that particular case,” said attorney Roderick Veren. “We also intend to file a lawsuit against the City of Miami, as well as the officer individually and in his capacity as a law enforcement officer for the assault that occurred.”

Figueroa was relieved from duty and is expected to be terminated.

Suazo will remain behind bars for around 31 more months on a list of charges, including violation of probation.

