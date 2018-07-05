Man caught burglarizing house by homeowner arrested

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief caught by a homeowner as he rummaged through her things faced a Fort Lauderdale judge in bond court.

The subject, Cristian Silva Yanten, was arrested after investigators said he got away with $30,000 worth of stolen items.

The homeowner arrived to her Fort Lauderdale house and discovered the subject going through her things. He then jumped out the second story window and fled on foot.

Officers managed to take him into custody shortly after.

Yanten was charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and grand theft.

He is currently being held on $15,000 bond.

