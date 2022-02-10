DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man had to be carried into a police vehicle following an arrest in Deerfield Beach.

A License Plate Reader (LPR) was triggered in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday morning, leading officers to follow a white pickup truck.

The truck continued driving north on Interstate 95 and once an aviation unit from Broward Sheriff’s Office was up, the officers following behind the truck conducted a felony stop of the driver behind the wheel.

The stop was conducted in the area of Sample Road and Northeast Fifth Avenue.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where officers were seen walking the handcuffed suspect towards a police SUV.

That is when the man gave officers a hard time, refusing to go into the SUV.

He was eventually carried into the vehicle by five officers.

