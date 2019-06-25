Man carjacked at gunpoint near Miami park

MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating an armed carjacking that left a man hurt near a Miami park.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to West Buena Vista Park along Northwest 45th Street and 11th Place just after 4:30 a.m., Tuesday.

Officials said the victim got hurt as a gunman took his car.

“Wow that’s unbelievable, man,” neighbor Charles Johnson said. “Things getting really bad out here. That’s crazy. That’s crazy. It’s just bad, man. It’s just bad that it happened in this neighborhood because it’s a good neighborhood — a lot of families around here.”

The extent of his injuries remain unclear.

Investigators said the victim ran to a nearby Valero gas station to call for help and receive treatment from responding paramedics.

Jose Mola, a resident in the area, said he heard a bang in the middle of the night as if there was a celebration.

7News cameras observed officers talking with the victim and detectives combing the park for clues.

Investigators have not revealed the make and model of the stolen car, nor have they said whether the victim knew the subject and why he was at the park so early in the morning.

If you have any information on this carjacking, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

