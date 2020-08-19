Man captured on video stealing iPhone from woman in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video has been released capturing a man snatching an iPhone from a woman sitting on a park bench in Coral Springs.

The robbery happened in the 6100 block of Turtle Run Boulevard on Aug. 4.

Investigators said he ran to a waiting car with the victim giving chase, but the thief got away.

Police have not made an arrest in the case so far.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.