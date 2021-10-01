MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was captured on cellphone video slamming a piece of wood against a pickup truck at an intersection in Miami Lakes.

According to witnesses, the man was in the area selling flowers and fruits when he got into an argument with people riding inside of a pickup truck.

Cellphone video posted by Only In Dade captured the Thursday afternoon chaos at a red light at the intersection of Northwest 57th Avenue and 167th Street.

In the video, the man could be seen smashing the truck’s windshield with a piece of wood before slamming it against the side of the truck.

Then, he appears to motion to the people inside of the truck to step outside before jabbing the wood at the men inside.

Moments later, he continues to jab at the people inside while yelling and screaming, but this time, the people in the truck take the piece of wood away from the man.

DeeJay Jackson, who lives nearby, condemned the man’s actions.

“That’s messed up,” he said. “It’s just crazy. It’s how life is out here.”

While what led up to the altercation remains unknown, the man who recorded the video said the person in the truck spit at the man who appeared to be selling flowers and fruits at the light.

“I’d probably go crazy if somebody spit on me, but at the end of the day, it don’t got to get that violent,” Jackson said.

Witnesses said the pickup truck eventually drove away.

After seeing the altercation escalate, Jackson said he will do everything he can to avoid a similar run-in.

“I’m definitely going to be on my P’s and Q’s and make sure nobody coming towards this Jeep,” he said.

7News has reached out to Miami-Dade Police for more information on the incident. We have yet to hear back.

